Bob Dylan. Murder Most Foul

Con un messaggio sul suo sito www.bobdylan.com e poi su vari social media, Bob Dylan ha annunciato l’uscita di questa sua canzone, Murder Most Foul, dedicata all’uccisione del presidente John Fitzgerald Kennedy a Dallas, Texas il 22 novembre 1963. La canzone, postata su youtube e ripresa da vari siti, è la prima in otto anni firmata da Dylan (dall’uscita di Tempest, 2012) e stando alla voce e dall’arrangiamento sembra registrata non più di cinque anni fa. “Murder most foul”, il delitto più efferato, è una citazione dall’Amleto di Shakespeare (Atto I, Scena 5; lo spettro del padre descrive la sua morte ad Amleto) e tutta la canzone, come è nello stile di Dylan, contiene moltissime citazioni da canzoni e film, riferimenti letterari e storici, in particolare relativi all’assassinio di Kennedy il riferimento alla “collinetta erbosa” o grassy knoll verrà immediatamente compreso da chi è convinto che proprio dietro quella collinetta della Dealey Plaza di Dallas si celasse un tiratore scelto) ma non solo. L’ultima parte è una vera e propria litania, in cui Dylan invoca il disc jockey Wolfman Jack (Robert Preston Smith, 1938-1995) perché suoni, come lamento funebre per il presidente ucciso e per l’America tutta, una selezione di brani musicali (ma anche film) che copre l’intera storia della popular music americana e inglese del Novecento. La prima volta che Dylan aveva affrontato il tema risale alle ultime settimane del 1963, in una serie di poesie intitolate Kennedy Poems e ufficialmente ancora inedite. Come già Tempest, la canzone dell’album omonimo dedicata all’affondamento del Titanic, Murder Most Foul è una finestra aperta sul tempo, ma non è legata nessun anniversario particolare e la sua uscita nei tempi della pandemia può risuonare come una meditazione sulle speranze tradite dell’America e allo stesso tempo una celebrazione del potere dell’arte di dare senso a eventi la cui verità sembra destinata a sfuggire per sempre (vari accenni fanno capire che Dylan non sembra avere molta fiducia nelle conclusioni ufficiali raggiunte dalla Commissione Warren, ma d’altra parte qui Kennedy è celebrato più per il suo mito che per la sua eredità storica). La musica può ricordare a tratti Not Dark Yet dall’album Time Out of Mind del 1997, ma è più semplice, appena accennata, e fa di Murder Most Foul quasi un poema intonato con accompagnamento musicale di pianoforte, viola, contrabbasso e batteria. Di sedici minuti e cinquantasei secondi, è il brano più lungo registrato da Dylan. Il testo merita una lunga e dettagliata analisi che non è questa la sede per affrontare. Ne offro una traduzione basata su una trascrizione trovata in internet, da me rivista e corretta sulla base dell’ascolto del brano.

Alessandro Carrera

Un delitto efferato

Un saluto ai miei appassionati e sostenitori con gratitudine per tutto il vostro aiuto e la vostra lealtà nel corso degli anni. Questa è una canzone inedita che abbiamo registrato un po’ di tempo fa e che potreste trovare interessante. State al sicuro, rispettate le norme e che Dio sia con voi.

Bob Dylan, 27 marzo 2020

Fu un giorno nero a Dallas, novembre ’63,

giorno d’infamia per l’eternità

il Presidente Kennedy era sulla cresta dell’onda,

un bel giorno per vivere, un bel giorno per morire.

Condotto al macello come un agnello da sacrificio,

dice un momento ragazzi, voi sapete chi sono?

Sicuro che lo sappiamo, sappiamo bene chi sei tu.

Era ancora in macchina quando la testa gliela fecero saltare.

Ammazzato come un cane alla luce del sole,

questione di tempo, e il tempismo era perfetto.

Hai dei debiti in sospeso, siamo qui per ritirare,

ti uccideremo con odio, senza il minimo rispetto.

Ne rideremo, ti stordiremo, te lo butteremo in faccia,

abbiamo già qualcuno qui per prendere il tuo posto.

Il giorno che al re fecero saltare le cervella

migliaia guardavano, nessuno vide niente,

avvenne così in fretta, così in fretta di sorpresa,

proprio lì davanti agli occhi di ciascuno,

la più grande magia mai compiuta sotto il sole,

perfetta esecuzione, un tocco da maestro,

Uomo lupo, oh uomo lupo, oh uomo lupo manda il tuo ululato,

è il gioco del cucù, è un delitto efferato.

Zitti bambini, che poi lo capirete,

stanno arrivando i Beatles, per la mano vi terrete.

Una scivolata giù per la ringhiera, andate a prendere la giacca,

attraversate il Mersey e afferrate il mondo per la gola.

Ecco tre barboni, vestiti da far pena,

raccattate i pezzi e a mezz’asta le bandiere.

Io vado a Woodstock, è l’Era dell’Acquario,

poi andrò ad Altamont e starò vicino al palco.

Sporgiti dal finestrino, goditi la vita,

c’è un party proprio dietro quella collinetta erbosa.

Impila i mattoni, versa il cemento,

non dica che Dallas non la ama, Signor Presidente.

Pigia sull’acceleratore, infila il piede fin nel serbatoio

cerca di arrivare al triplo sottopassaggio.

Tu cantante al nerofumo, tu pagliaccio con la biacca,

non fatevi vedere dopo il calar del sole.

Nel quartiere a luci rosse come un poliziotto in caccia

a vivere nell’incubo di Elm Street.

Se ti trovi a Deep Ellum metti i soldi in una scarpa,

non chiedere che cosa il tuo paese farà mai per te,

qui non si fa credito, soldi da bruciare,

A Dealey Plaza a sinistra devi svoltare.

Vado all’incrocio, farò l’autostop,

fede, speranza e carità, è lì che sono morte.

Sparategli che corre, ragazzi, sparategli finché potete,

Vediamo se l’uomo invisibile lo colpirete.

Addio Charlie, addio Zio Sam,

francamente, Miss Scarlett, non me ne frega niente.

Qual è la verità? Dove se n’è andata?

Chiedi a Oswald e Ruby, dovrebbero saperlo.

Civetta saggia dice, risparmia pure il fiato,

Gli affari sono affari, è un delitto efferato.

Tommy, mi senti? Sono la Regina dell’Acido,

viaggio in una Lincoln limousine, lunga e nera,

sul sedile posteriore di fianco a mia moglie

e per destinazione l’aldilà.

Mi chino a sinistra, ho la testa sul suo grembo,

oh Dio, sono finito in una trappola.

Bene, non chiediamo tregua e tregua non ne diamo,

siamo qui sulla strada vicino a quella dove stai.

Gli hanno mutilato il corpo, gli hanno preso le cervella,

che altro hanno fatto, accanirsi sulla pena,

ma la sua anima non c’era, dove mai poteva stare,

per cinquant’anni non han fatto altro che cercare.

Libertà, oh libertà, libertà dal bisogno,

mi spiace dirglielo, signore, ma solo I morti sono liberi.

Dammi un po’ d’amore, non dirmi una bugia,

getta l’arma nello scolo e vattene via.

Svegliati piccola Suzie, andiamo a fare un giro,

oltre il Trinity River, teniamo gli occhi aperti.

Accendi la radio, non toccare i comandi,

da qui a Heartland Hospital sono solo sei miglia.

Mi fai girare la testa Ms. Lizzy, mi riempi di piombo,

quella tua magica pallottola viene avanti come niente.

Sono solo un allocco, un patsy come Patsy Cline,

non ho mai sparato a nessuno né davanti né dietro,

ho sangue in un occhio, sangue in un orecchio,

alla nuova frontiera non ci arriverò mai

Il film di Zapruder l’ho visto ieri notte,

trentatré volte almeno, forse anche di più.

È orrendo, un inganno, è crudele, è cattivo,

la cosa più brutta che si possa vedere.

L’hanno ucciso una volta, l’hanno ucciso una seconda

l’hanno ucciso come in un sacrificio umano.

Il giorno che l’hanno ucciso qualcuno mi ha detto ragazzo mio,

l’età dell’Anticristo è appena cominciata.

L’Air Force One è arrivato all’imbarco

Johnson ha giurato alle 2.38.

Fammelo sapere quando la spugna avrai gettato,

È quello che è, un delitto efferato.

Gattina mia, qual è la novità, che cosa c’è da dire?

Ho detto che l’anima della nazione è stata lacerata,

la sua lunga decadenza ormai è cominciata,

e che siamo a trentasei ore dopo il giorno del giudizio

Wolfman Jack parla in lingua,

a pieni polmoni e non la smette più.

Metti su una canzone, Mr. Wolfman Jack

suonala per me nella mia lunga Cadillac.

Suonami Only the Good Die Young,

portami là dove hanno impiccato Tom Dooley.

La Saint James Infirmary alla corte di King James,

se vuoi ricordare è meglio che ti scrivi i nomi.

Suonami anche Etta James, suonami I’d Rather Go Blind,

suonala per l’uomo con la mente telepatica.

Suona John Lee Hooker, suona Scratch My Back,

per quello che teneva lo strip club e di nome aveva Jack.

Guitar Slim, Goin’ Down Slow,

Suonala per me e per Marilyn Monroe.

Suona Please, Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.

Suonala per la first lady che non si sente niente bene.

Suona Don Henley, suona Glenn Frey,

porta tutto all’estremo e poi mollalo lì.

Suonala pure per Carl Wilson

che guarda da lontano alla Gower Avenue,

suona la tragedia, suona Twilight Time,

riportami a Tulsa, alla scena del delitto.

Suonane un’altra e Another One Bites the Dust,

suona The Old Rugged Cross e In God We Trust.

Monta su quel cavallo dal pelo rosa, prendi la strada deserta,

sta’ lì e aspetta che gli esploda la testa.

Suona Mystery Train per Mr. Mystery,

l’uomo che cadde morto come un albero senza radici.

Suonala per il reverendo, suonala per il parroco,

suonala per il cane che non ha un padrone.

Suona Oscar Peterson, suona Stan Getz,

suona Blue Skies, suona Dickey Betts,

suona Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk,

Charlie Parker e tutta quella roba,

tutta quella roba e tutto quel jazz,

suona qualcosa per L’uomo di Alcatraz.

Suona Buster Keaton, suona Harold Lloyd,

suona Bugsy Siegel, suona Pretty Boy Floyd,

gioca i numeri del lotto, calcola le quote,

suona Cry Me a River per il signore degli dei

suona Number Nine e suona il numero sei,

suona per Lindsey e per Stevie Nicks,

suona Nat King Cole, suona Nature Boy,

suona Down in the Boondocks per Terry Malloy,

suona Accadde una notte e One Night of Sin

ti stanno ascoltando in dodici milioni.

Suona il Mercante di Venezia, suona i mercanti di morte,

suona Stella by Starlight da Lady Macbeth.

Non tema Presidente, c’è aiuto in arrivo,

saranno qui i suoi fratelli, gliela faranno pagare.

Fratelli, che fratelli? Che cosa faranno pagare?

Ditegli che li aspettiamo, vengano pure, sistemeremo anche loro.

Love Field è dove l’aeroplano è atterrato,

ma poi non è più ripartito.

Impossibile stargli alla pari, secondo a nessuno.

l’hanno ucciso sull’altare del sole nascente.

Suona Play Misty for Me e That Old Devil Moon,

suona Anything Goes e Memphis in June,

suona Lonely at the Top e Lonely Are the Brave,

suona per Houdini che si rivolta nella tomba,

suona Jelly Roll Morton, suona Lucille,

suona Deep in a Dream e suona Driving Wheel,

Suona la Sonata al Chiaro di Luna in fa diesis

e Key to the Highway eseguita dal re dell’armonica.

Suona Marching through Georgia e Dumbarton Drums,

suona Darkness and Death che verrà quando verrà,

suona Love Me or Leave Me del grande Bud Powell,

suona lo stendardo insanguinato, suona il delitto efferato.

Murder Most Foul

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylan, 27 marzo 2020

‘twas a dark day in Dallas, November '63

the day that would live on in infamy

President Kennedy was a-ridin' high

good day to be livin’ and a good day to die

being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb

he say wait a minute boys you know who I am

of course we do, we know who you are

then they blew off his head while he was still in the car

shot down like a dog in broad daylight

was a matter of time and the timing was right

you got unpaid debts we've come to collect

we gonna kill you with hatred, without any respect

we'll mock you and shock you and we'll put it in your face

we've already got someone here to take your place

the day they blew out the brains of the king

thousands were watching, no one saw a thing

it happened so quick and so quick by surprise

right there in front of everyone's eyes

greatest magic trick ever under the sun

perfectly executed, skillfully done

wolf man oh wolf man oh wolf man howl

rub-a-dub-dub it's a murder most foul

Hush little children you'll understand

the Beatles are comin’, they're gonna hold your hand

slide down the banister, go get your coat

ferry across the Mersey and go for the throat

there's three bums comin’ all dressed in rags

pick up the pieces and lower the flags

I'm goin’ to Woodstock, it's the Aquarian Age

then I'll go to Altamont and sit near the stage

put your head out the window, let the good times roll

there's a party goin’ on behind the grassy knoll

stack up the bricks, pour the cement

don't say Dallas don't love you, Mr President

put your foot in the tank and step on the gas

try to make it to the triple underpass

blackface singer white face clown

better not show your faces after the sun goes down

up in the red-light district like a cop on the beat

livin’ in a nightmare on Elm Street

when you're down in Deep Ellum put your money in your shoe

don't ask what your country can do for you

cash on the barrelhead, money to burn

at Dealey Plaza, make a left-hand turn

I'm goin’ down to the crossroads, gonna flag a ride

the place where faith, hope, and charity died

shoot him while he runs boy, shoot him while you can

see if you can shoot the invisible man

goodbye Charlie, goodbye Uncle Sam

frankly, Miss Scarlett, I don't give a damn

what is the truth? where did it go?

ask Oswald and Ruby, they oughta know

shut your mouth, said the wise old owl

business is business, and it's murder most foul

Tommy, can you hear me? I’m the Acid Queen

I'm ridin’ in a long black Lincoln limousine

ridin’ in the backseat next to my wife

headin’ straight on into the afterlife

I'm leanin’ to the left got my head in her lap

oh Lord I've been led into some kind of a trap

well we ask no quarter, no quarter do we give

we're right down the street from the street where you live

they mutilated his body and they took out his brain

what more could they do? they piled on the pain

but his soul was not there, where it was supposed to be at

for the last fifty years they've been searching for that

freedom oh freedom, freedom over need

I hate to tell ya mister, but only dead men are free

send me some loving, tell me no lie

throw the gun in the gutter and walk on by

wake up little Suzie let's go for a drive

cross the Trinity River let's keep open-eyed

turn the radio on, don't touch the dials

Heartland Hospital only six more miles

you got me dizzy Ms Lizzy you fill me with lead

that magic bullet of yours is goin’ on ahead

I'm just a patsy like Patsy Cline

never shot anyone from in front or behind

got blood in my eye, got blood in my ear

I'm never gonna make it to the new frontier

Zapruder's film I seen the night before

seen it thirty-three times, maybe more

it's vile and deceitful, it's cruel and it's mean

ugliest thing that you ever have seen

they killed him once and they killed him twice

killed him like a human sacrifice

the day that they killed him someone said to me, son

the age of the Antichrist has just only begun

Air Force One comin’ in through the gate

Johnson sworn in at 2:38

lemme know when you decide to throw in the towel

it is what it is, and it's murder most foul

What's new pussycat, what'd I say?

I said the soul of a nation been torn away

and it's beginning to go into a slow decay

and that it's thirty-six hours past judgement day

Wolfman Jack he's speakin’ in tongues

he's going on and on at the top of his lungs

play me a song, Mr Wolfman Jack

play it for me in my long Cadillac

play me that Only the Good Die Young

take me to the place Tom Dooley was hung

the Saint James Infirmary in the court of King James

if you want to remember you better write down the names

play Etta James too, play I'd Rather Go Blind

play it for the man with a telepathic mind

play John Lee Jooker, play Scratch My Back

play it for that strip club owner named Jack

Guitar Slim Goin’ Down Slow

play it for me and for Marilyn Monroe

play Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood

play it for the first lady she ain't feelin too good

play Don Henley, play Glenn Frey

take it to the limit and lettin' it go by

play it for Carl Wilson too

lookin’ far far away at down Gower Avenue

play tragedy, play Twilight Time

take me back to Tulsa to the scene of the crime

play another one and Another One Bites the Dust

play The Old Rugged Cross and In God We Trust

Ride the Pink Horse down that long lonesome road

stand there and wait for his head to explode

play Mystery Train for Mr Mystery

the man who fell down dead like a rootless tree

play it for the reverend, play it for the pastor

play it for the dog that got no master

play Oscar Peterson, play Stan Getz

play Blue Sky, play Dicky Betts

play Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk

Charlie Parker and all that junk

all that junk and all that jazz

play something’ for the Birdman of Alcatraz

play Buster Keaton, play Harold Lloyd

play Bugsy Segal, play Pretty Boy Floyd

play the numbers, play the odds

play Cry Me a River for the lord of the gods

play Number Nine play number six

play it for Lindsey and Stevie Nicks

play Nat King Cole, play Nature Boy

play Down in the Boondocks for Terry Malloy

play It Happened One Night and One Night of Sin

there's twelve million souls that are listenin’ in

play Merchant of Venice play merchants of death

play Stella by Starlight from Lady Macbeth

don't worry Mr President, hope's on the way

your brothers are comin', there'll be hell to pay

brothers, what brothers? what's this about hell?

tell ‘em we're waiting, keep coming, we'll get them as well

Love Field is where his plane touched down

but it never did get back up off the ground

was a hard act to follow, second to none

they killed him on the altar of the rising sun

Play Misty for Me and That Old Devil Moon

play Anything Goes and Memphis in June

play Lonely at the Top and Lonely Are the Brave

play it for Houdini spinnin’ around in his grave

play Jelly Roll Morton, play Lucille

play Deep in a Dream and play Driving Wheel

play Moonlight Sonata in F Sharp

and the Key to the Highway by the king of the harp

play Marching through Georgia and Dumbarton Drums

play Darkness and Death will come when it comes

play Love Me or Leave Me by the great Bud Powell

play the blood-stained banner, play murder most foul