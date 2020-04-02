Bob Dylan. Murder Most Foul
Con un messaggio sul suo sito www.bobdylan.com e poi su vari social media, Bob Dylan ha annunciato l’uscita di questa sua canzone, Murder Most Foul, dedicata all’uccisione del presidente John Fitzgerald Kennedy a Dallas, Texas il 22 novembre 1963. La canzone, postata su youtube e ripresa da vari siti, è la prima in otto anni firmata da Dylan (dall’uscita di Tempest, 2012) e stando alla voce e dall’arrangiamento sembra registrata non più di cinque anni fa. “Murder most foul”, il delitto più efferato, è una citazione dall’Amleto di Shakespeare (Atto I, Scena 5; lo spettro del padre descrive la sua morte ad Amleto) e tutta la canzone, come è nello stile di Dylan, contiene moltissime citazioni da canzoni e film, riferimenti letterari e storici, in particolare relativi all’assassinio di Kennedy il riferimento alla “collinetta erbosa” o grassy knoll verrà immediatamente compreso da chi è convinto che proprio dietro quella collinetta della Dealey Plaza di Dallas si celasse un tiratore scelto) ma non solo. L’ultima parte è una vera e propria litania, in cui Dylan invoca il disc jockey Wolfman Jack (Robert Preston Smith, 1938-1995) perché suoni, come lamento funebre per il presidente ucciso e per l’America tutta, una selezione di brani musicali (ma anche film) che copre l’intera storia della popular music americana e inglese del Novecento. La prima volta che Dylan aveva affrontato il tema risale alle ultime settimane del 1963, in una serie di poesie intitolate Kennedy Poems e ufficialmente ancora inedite. Come già Tempest, la canzone dell’album omonimo dedicata all’affondamento del Titanic, Murder Most Foul è una finestra aperta sul tempo, ma non è legata nessun anniversario particolare e la sua uscita nei tempi della pandemia può risuonare come una meditazione sulle speranze tradite dell’America e allo stesso tempo una celebrazione del potere dell’arte di dare senso a eventi la cui verità sembra destinata a sfuggire per sempre (vari accenni fanno capire che Dylan non sembra avere molta fiducia nelle conclusioni ufficiali raggiunte dalla Commissione Warren, ma d’altra parte qui Kennedy è celebrato più per il suo mito che per la sua eredità storica). La musica può ricordare a tratti Not Dark Yet dall’album Time Out of Mind del 1997, ma è più semplice, appena accennata, e fa di Murder Most Foul quasi un poema intonato con accompagnamento musicale di pianoforte, viola, contrabbasso e batteria. Di sedici minuti e cinquantasei secondi, è il brano più lungo registrato da Dylan. Il testo merita una lunga e dettagliata analisi che non è questa la sede per affrontare. Ne offro una traduzione basata su una trascrizione trovata in internet, da me rivista e corretta sulla base dell’ascolto del brano.
Alessandro Carrera
Un delitto efferato
Un saluto ai miei appassionati e sostenitori con gratitudine per tutto il vostro aiuto e la vostra lealtà nel corso degli anni. Questa è una canzone inedita che abbiamo registrato un po’ di tempo fa e che potreste trovare interessante. State al sicuro, rispettate le norme e che Dio sia con voi.
Bob Dylan, 27 marzo 2020
Fu un giorno nero a Dallas, novembre ’63,
giorno d’infamia per l’eternità
il Presidente Kennedy era sulla cresta dell’onda,
un bel giorno per vivere, un bel giorno per morire.
Condotto al macello come un agnello da sacrificio,
dice un momento ragazzi, voi sapete chi sono?
Sicuro che lo sappiamo, sappiamo bene chi sei tu.
Era ancora in macchina quando la testa gliela fecero saltare.
Ammazzato come un cane alla luce del sole,
questione di tempo, e il tempismo era perfetto.
Hai dei debiti in sospeso, siamo qui per ritirare,
ti uccideremo con odio, senza il minimo rispetto.
Ne rideremo, ti stordiremo, te lo butteremo in faccia,
abbiamo già qualcuno qui per prendere il tuo posto.
Il giorno che al re fecero saltare le cervella
migliaia guardavano, nessuno vide niente,
avvenne così in fretta, così in fretta di sorpresa,
proprio lì davanti agli occhi di ciascuno,
la più grande magia mai compiuta sotto il sole,
perfetta esecuzione, un tocco da maestro,
Uomo lupo, oh uomo lupo, oh uomo lupo manda il tuo ululato,
è il gioco del cucù, è un delitto efferato.
Zitti bambini, che poi lo capirete,
stanno arrivando i Beatles, per la mano vi terrete.
Una scivolata giù per la ringhiera, andate a prendere la giacca,
attraversate il Mersey e afferrate il mondo per la gola.
Ecco tre barboni, vestiti da far pena,
raccattate i pezzi e a mezz’asta le bandiere.
Io vado a Woodstock, è l’Era dell’Acquario,
poi andrò ad Altamont e starò vicino al palco.
Sporgiti dal finestrino, goditi la vita,
c’è un party proprio dietro quella collinetta erbosa.
Impila i mattoni, versa il cemento,
non dica che Dallas non la ama, Signor Presidente.
Pigia sull’acceleratore, infila il piede fin nel serbatoio
cerca di arrivare al triplo sottopassaggio.
Tu cantante al nerofumo, tu pagliaccio con la biacca,
non fatevi vedere dopo il calar del sole.
Nel quartiere a luci rosse come un poliziotto in caccia
a vivere nell’incubo di Elm Street.
Se ti trovi a Deep Ellum metti i soldi in una scarpa,
non chiedere che cosa il tuo paese farà mai per te,
qui non si fa credito, soldi da bruciare,
A Dealey Plaza a sinistra devi svoltare.
Vado all’incrocio, farò l’autostop,
fede, speranza e carità, è lì che sono morte.
Sparategli che corre, ragazzi, sparategli finché potete,
Vediamo se l’uomo invisibile lo colpirete.
Addio Charlie, addio Zio Sam,
francamente, Miss Scarlett, non me ne frega niente.
Qual è la verità? Dove se n’è andata?
Chiedi a Oswald e Ruby, dovrebbero saperlo.
Civetta saggia dice, risparmia pure il fiato,
Gli affari sono affari, è un delitto efferato.
Tommy, mi senti? Sono la Regina dell’Acido,
viaggio in una Lincoln limousine, lunga e nera,
sul sedile posteriore di fianco a mia moglie
e per destinazione l’aldilà.
Mi chino a sinistra, ho la testa sul suo grembo,
oh Dio, sono finito in una trappola.
Bene, non chiediamo tregua e tregua non ne diamo,
siamo qui sulla strada vicino a quella dove stai.
Gli hanno mutilato il corpo, gli hanno preso le cervella,
che altro hanno fatto, accanirsi sulla pena,
ma la sua anima non c’era, dove mai poteva stare,
per cinquant’anni non han fatto altro che cercare.
Libertà, oh libertà, libertà dal bisogno,
mi spiace dirglielo, signore, ma solo I morti sono liberi.
Dammi un po’ d’amore, non dirmi una bugia,
getta l’arma nello scolo e vattene via.
Svegliati piccola Suzie, andiamo a fare un giro,
oltre il Trinity River, teniamo gli occhi aperti.
Accendi la radio, non toccare i comandi,
da qui a Heartland Hospital sono solo sei miglia.
Mi fai girare la testa Ms. Lizzy, mi riempi di piombo,
quella tua magica pallottola viene avanti come niente.
Sono solo un allocco, un patsy come Patsy Cline,
non ho mai sparato a nessuno né davanti né dietro,
ho sangue in un occhio, sangue in un orecchio,
alla nuova frontiera non ci arriverò mai
Il film di Zapruder l’ho visto ieri notte,
trentatré volte almeno, forse anche di più.
È orrendo, un inganno, è crudele, è cattivo,
la cosa più brutta che si possa vedere.
L’hanno ucciso una volta, l’hanno ucciso una seconda
l’hanno ucciso come in un sacrificio umano.
Il giorno che l’hanno ucciso qualcuno mi ha detto ragazzo mio,
l’età dell’Anticristo è appena cominciata.
L’Air Force One è arrivato all’imbarco
Johnson ha giurato alle 2.38.
Fammelo sapere quando la spugna avrai gettato,
È quello che è, un delitto efferato.
Gattina mia, qual è la novità, che cosa c’è da dire?
Ho detto che l’anima della nazione è stata lacerata,
la sua lunga decadenza ormai è cominciata,
e che siamo a trentasei ore dopo il giorno del giudizio
Wolfman Jack parla in lingua,
a pieni polmoni e non la smette più.
Metti su una canzone, Mr. Wolfman Jack
suonala per me nella mia lunga Cadillac.
Suonami Only the Good Die Young,
portami là dove hanno impiccato Tom Dooley.
La Saint James Infirmary alla corte di King James,
se vuoi ricordare è meglio che ti scrivi i nomi.
Suonami anche Etta James, suonami I’d Rather Go Blind,
suonala per l’uomo con la mente telepatica.
Suona John Lee Hooker, suona Scratch My Back,
per quello che teneva lo strip club e di nome aveva Jack.
Guitar Slim, Goin’ Down Slow,
Suonala per me e per Marilyn Monroe.
Suona Please, Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.
Suonala per la first lady che non si sente niente bene.
Suona Don Henley, suona Glenn Frey,
porta tutto all’estremo e poi mollalo lì.
Suonala pure per Carl Wilson
che guarda da lontano alla Gower Avenue,
suona la tragedia, suona Twilight Time,
riportami a Tulsa, alla scena del delitto.
Suonane un’altra e Another One Bites the Dust,
suona The Old Rugged Cross e In God We Trust.
Monta su quel cavallo dal pelo rosa, prendi la strada deserta,
sta’ lì e aspetta che gli esploda la testa.
Suona Mystery Train per Mr. Mystery,
l’uomo che cadde morto come un albero senza radici.
Suonala per il reverendo, suonala per il parroco,
suonala per il cane che non ha un padrone.
Suona Oscar Peterson, suona Stan Getz,
suona Blue Skies, suona Dickey Betts,
suona Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk,
Charlie Parker e tutta quella roba,
tutta quella roba e tutto quel jazz,
suona qualcosa per L’uomo di Alcatraz.
Suona Buster Keaton, suona Harold Lloyd,
suona Bugsy Siegel, suona Pretty Boy Floyd,
gioca i numeri del lotto, calcola le quote,
suona Cry Me a River per il signore degli dei
suona Number Nine e suona il numero sei,
suona per Lindsey e per Stevie Nicks,
suona Nat King Cole, suona Nature Boy,
suona Down in the Boondocks per Terry Malloy,
suona Accadde una notte e One Night of Sin
ti stanno ascoltando in dodici milioni.
Suona il Mercante di Venezia, suona i mercanti di morte,
suona Stella by Starlight da Lady Macbeth.
Non tema Presidente, c’è aiuto in arrivo,
saranno qui i suoi fratelli, gliela faranno pagare.
Fratelli, che fratelli? Che cosa faranno pagare?
Ditegli che li aspettiamo, vengano pure, sistemeremo anche loro.
Love Field è dove l’aeroplano è atterrato,
ma poi non è più ripartito.
Impossibile stargli alla pari, secondo a nessuno.
l’hanno ucciso sull’altare del sole nascente.
Suona Play Misty for Me e That Old Devil Moon,
suona Anything Goes e Memphis in June,
suona Lonely at the Top e Lonely Are the Brave,
suona per Houdini che si rivolta nella tomba,
suona Jelly Roll Morton, suona Lucille,
suona Deep in a Dream e suona Driving Wheel,
Suona la Sonata al Chiaro di Luna in fa diesis
e Key to the Highway eseguita dal re dell’armonica.
Suona Marching through Georgia e Dumbarton Drums,
suona Darkness and Death che verrà quando verrà,
suona Love Me or Leave Me del grande Bud Powell,
suona lo stendardo insanguinato, suona il delitto efferato.
Murder Most Foul
Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.
Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.
Bob Dylan, 27 marzo 2020
‘twas a dark day in Dallas, November '63
the day that would live on in infamy
President Kennedy was a-ridin' high
good day to be livin’ and a good day to die
being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb
he say wait a minute boys you know who I am
of course we do, we know who you are
then they blew off his head while he was still in the car
shot down like a dog in broad daylight
was a matter of time and the timing was right
you got unpaid debts we've come to collect
we gonna kill you with hatred, without any respect
we'll mock you and shock you and we'll put it in your face
we've already got someone here to take your place
the day they blew out the brains of the king
thousands were watching, no one saw a thing
it happened so quick and so quick by surprise
right there in front of everyone's eyes
greatest magic trick ever under the sun
perfectly executed, skillfully done
wolf man oh wolf man oh wolf man howl
rub-a-dub-dub it's a murder most foul
Hush little children you'll understand
the Beatles are comin’, they're gonna hold your hand
slide down the banister, go get your coat
ferry across the Mersey and go for the throat
there's three bums comin’ all dressed in rags
pick up the pieces and lower the flags
I'm goin’ to Woodstock, it's the Aquarian Age
then I'll go to Altamont and sit near the stage
put your head out the window, let the good times roll
there's a party goin’ on behind the grassy knoll
stack up the bricks, pour the cement
don't say Dallas don't love you, Mr President
put your foot in the tank and step on the gas
try to make it to the triple underpass
blackface singer white face clown
better not show your faces after the sun goes down
up in the red-light district like a cop on the beat
livin’ in a nightmare on Elm Street
when you're down in Deep Ellum put your money in your shoe
don't ask what your country can do for you
cash on the barrelhead, money to burn
at Dealey Plaza, make a left-hand turn
I'm goin’ down to the crossroads, gonna flag a ride
the place where faith, hope, and charity died
shoot him while he runs boy, shoot him while you can
see if you can shoot the invisible man
goodbye Charlie, goodbye Uncle Sam
frankly, Miss Scarlett, I don't give a damn
what is the truth? where did it go?
ask Oswald and Ruby, they oughta know
shut your mouth, said the wise old owl
business is business, and it's murder most foul
Tommy, can you hear me? I’m the Acid Queen
I'm ridin’ in a long black Lincoln limousine
ridin’ in the backseat next to my wife
headin’ straight on into the afterlife
I'm leanin’ to the left got my head in her lap
oh Lord I've been led into some kind of a trap
well we ask no quarter, no quarter do we give
we're right down the street from the street where you live
they mutilated his body and they took out his brain
what more could they do? they piled on the pain
but his soul was not there, where it was supposed to be at
for the last fifty years they've been searching for that
freedom oh freedom, freedom over need
I hate to tell ya mister, but only dead men are free
send me some loving, tell me no lie
throw the gun in the gutter and walk on by
wake up little Suzie let's go for a drive
cross the Trinity River let's keep open-eyed
turn the radio on, don't touch the dials
Heartland Hospital only six more miles
you got me dizzy Ms Lizzy you fill me with lead
that magic bullet of yours is goin’ on ahead
I'm just a patsy like Patsy Cline
never shot anyone from in front or behind
got blood in my eye, got blood in my ear
I'm never gonna make it to the new frontier
Zapruder's film I seen the night before
seen it thirty-three times, maybe more
it's vile and deceitful, it's cruel and it's mean
ugliest thing that you ever have seen
they killed him once and they killed him twice
killed him like a human sacrifice
the day that they killed him someone said to me, son
the age of the Antichrist has just only begun
Air Force One comin’ in through the gate
Johnson sworn in at 2:38
lemme know when you decide to throw in the towel
it is what it is, and it's murder most foul
What's new pussycat, what'd I say?
I said the soul of a nation been torn away
and it's beginning to go into a slow decay
and that it's thirty-six hours past judgement day
Wolfman Jack he's speakin’ in tongues
he's going on and on at the top of his lungs
play me a song, Mr Wolfman Jack
play it for me in my long Cadillac
play me that Only the Good Die Young
take me to the place Tom Dooley was hung
the Saint James Infirmary in the court of King James
if you want to remember you better write down the names
play Etta James too, play I'd Rather Go Blind
play it for the man with a telepathic mind
play John Lee Jooker, play Scratch My Back
play it for that strip club owner named Jack
Guitar Slim Goin’ Down Slow
play it for me and for Marilyn Monroe
play Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
play it for the first lady she ain't feelin too good
play Don Henley, play Glenn Frey
take it to the limit and lettin' it go by
play it for Carl Wilson too
lookin’ far far away at down Gower Avenue
play tragedy, play Twilight Time
take me back to Tulsa to the scene of the crime
play another one and Another One Bites the Dust
play The Old Rugged Cross and In God We Trust
Ride the Pink Horse down that long lonesome road
stand there and wait for his head to explode
play Mystery Train for Mr Mystery
the man who fell down dead like a rootless tree
play it for the reverend, play it for the pastor
play it for the dog that got no master
play Oscar Peterson, play Stan Getz
play Blue Sky, play Dicky Betts
play Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk
Charlie Parker and all that junk
all that junk and all that jazz
play something’ for the Birdman of Alcatraz
play Buster Keaton, play Harold Lloyd
play Bugsy Segal, play Pretty Boy Floyd
play the numbers, play the odds
play Cry Me a River for the lord of the gods
play Number Nine play number six
play it for Lindsey and Stevie Nicks
play Nat King Cole, play Nature Boy
play Down in the Boondocks for Terry Malloy
play It Happened One Night and One Night of Sin
there's twelve million souls that are listenin’ in
play Merchant of Venice play merchants of death
play Stella by Starlight from Lady Macbeth
don't worry Mr President, hope's on the way
your brothers are comin', there'll be hell to pay
brothers, what brothers? what's this about hell?
tell ‘em we're waiting, keep coming, we'll get them as well
Love Field is where his plane touched down
but it never did get back up off the ground
was a hard act to follow, second to none
they killed him on the altar of the rising sun
Play Misty for Me and That Old Devil Moon
play Anything Goes and Memphis in June
play Lonely at the Top and Lonely Are the Brave
play it for Houdini spinnin’ around in his grave
play Jelly Roll Morton, play Lucille
play Deep in a Dream and play Driving Wheel
play Moonlight Sonata in F Sharp
and the Key to the Highway by the king of the harp
play Marching through Georgia and Dumbarton Drums
play Darkness and Death will come when it comes
play Love Me or Leave Me by the great Bud Powell
play the blood-stained banner, play murder most foul